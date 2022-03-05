Vernon murals being recognized with mini-documentary

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon is getting a little taste of fame as two of its murals are being recognized nationwide.

Lincoln Center Education has been working with the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture and the City of Vernon to create a mini-documentary about the murals.

Harvey Dean and Roy Orbison, two important people in the history of Vernon, are getting their stories told once again. This time it comes in the form of a mini-documentary about the murals in their honor. When the city of Vernon got the call about this idea--they were in disbelief.

“So Ann Ogden came to us and said we have a surprise for you,” Amanda Lehman, tourism and main street director for the City of Vernon, said. “I said what’s that? She goes, we are going to do a little documentary about the mural project in Vernon.”

Vernon is under the bright lights as they are getting a mini documentary made over their murals of Harvey Dean and Roy Orbison. The people behind making this happen say it is important to recognize local art.

“The arts are as important, if not more important in small communities, as far as telling your story and community development,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, Executive Director at the Wichita Falls Alliance of Arts and Culture said.

“Vernon is as much of a vital arts community as any other, so what can we learn from looking and hearing from this community and looking at this example and it is such an incredible example,” John Holyoke, Associate Director at Lincoln Center Education said.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has been working with the Lincoln Center Education for years, training and working with artists to improve their craft. Once local artists finished the mural projects in Vernon, they were ready for the next step.

“Everybody who is in Vernon speaks passionately about heritage and the sense of pride the murals engage and catalyze.” Holyoke said.

“It has just been positive attention and the world we live in today, you don’t always hear the positives, so it is really good to be in the light of good news and spreading cheer” Lehman said.

Everyone involved believes art symbolizes more than what is drawn on the canvas, and that recognizing more local art from smaller communities can make a larger impact than expected.

“We truly are a family in a small town and little things make a big impact,” Lehman said.

“We really believe that the arts have the power to make a difference, make a change, to build communities and build bridges,” Arnold-Ogden said. “The arts are for everyone.”

You can watch the mini documentary on March 16 at 11 a.m. The free showing on Xoom is open to everyone, so make sure to register at WichitaFallsArts.org.

