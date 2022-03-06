Junior League of WF raises over $10,000 pounds of food for the WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Junior League of Wichita Falls members spent the morning at Market Street collecting for their 7th annual Food Fight drive. Each year the nonprofit donates every piece of food received to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

This year they will be handing over 10,000 pounds of water, can goods, and other staple items that will go towards helping even more families than the hundreds the food bank already serves.

“In our community, one out of four families is food scarcity and so we see a need as the junior league help step in and stock those shelves for the food bank. So they can continue doing a great job giving back to our community,” said Crystal Short, member of The Junior League of Wichita Falls.

The Junior League also partnered with 83 other businesses in the Wichita Falls community to be drop off points to collect even more and be a part of such a great cause.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.