Chilly start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cooler weather is here for the beginning of the week but warmer days are on the horizon. For Monday morning temps will be near freezing, a small amount of freezing rain is falling in our far eastern counties. This clears out by lunchtime. Today expect mostly cloudy skies, northerly winds, and a high near 48. Tuesday looks calm and dry with a high near 51. Friday we could see another round of winter weather before temps climb into the 70s next week.

