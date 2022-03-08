TBI offering gifts for blood donations made before spring break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute is offering gifts for donors who give blood before spring break.

Successful donors who give blood at the Wichita Falls donor center on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11, will receive a free camp chair or a Redbud tree seedling or packet of seeds to plant this spring, while supplies last.

Donors will also receive a free t-shirt and choice of one free admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum or the Oklahoma City Zoo.

TBI officials said seedlings can be planted as a symbol of new life, to honor or remember someone who has received blood, or as a reminder that the simple act of blood donation has a significant impact.

“Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system,” Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Texas Blood Institute, said. “Blood donors’ generous donations save the lives of Texans, so this is a wonderful opportunity for us to give back by providing those donors a gift of life with a Redbud tree.”

Spring break and the weeks following it bring challenges to the blood supply for local hospitals. TBI officials said people tend to get out of their normal routines of giving blood when school is out. However, accidents still happen, and those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions still need life-sustaining blood.

