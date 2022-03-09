Email City Guide
A cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 59 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies. The wind will shift from the North to the South throughout the day.

Thursday, we are expecting a cold front to arrive. Depending on the timing of the cold front, this will determine how warm or cold we will be for our high. If the cold front arrives earlier, temps will stay in the 50s.

However, computer models are trending later with the timing of the cold front. If it arrives later, temps will climb into the upper-60s.

Wednesday morning, we will have a 30% chance of snow and mixed precipitation.

Accumulations will be light. Up to an inch of snow in isolated areas will be possible.

