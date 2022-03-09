Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Heartwarming reunion: First responders reunite with dog rescued in house fire

Rescuers reunite with a dog who was saved in a fire. (Source: WJLA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA FIRE AND EMS DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Caroline Patrickis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - A dog was reunited with the first responders who helped save her life after a house fire in the Washington, D.C. area last year.

On Tuesday, Charlie, a lab hound mix, and her owner were able to thank the rescuers from that day.

“We are celebrating Charlie’s third birthday today, which we wouldn’t be able to do if it wasn’t for these brave men and women,” Ann Sanders, Charlie’s owner, said.

Firefighters rescued the dog from a burning home. She spent four days on oxygen at a local animal hospital after the incident.

“We were 6,000 miles away when we got the call that our house was on fire. And of course, the main thing that we were concerned about was our dog,” Sanders said.

D.C. fire and emergency services jumped into action that day to put out the fire and rescue Charlie.

“I immediately approached the firefighter and I said I would take care of the dog,” paramedic Marcella Somuah said. “The dog was laying there lifeless, breathing very deep and shallow. She had a lot of mucus coming out of her nose from the face mask. I immediately took the face mask off and cleared the airway.”

Rescuers said the dog was exposed to heavy smoke conditions during the fire.

“We just want to say thank everybody for everything,” Sanders said.

Fire officials reminded all pet owners to have an emergency plan with the following:

  • Make sure your pet’s animal license is current and attached to your pet at all times.
  • Include a disaster kit for your pet, including food and water.
  • Prepare a first aid kit, including medication and medical records.
  • And have a dog or cat door in your home so your pets don’t get trapped.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Lawrence appeared in court Tuesday afternoon in Young County.
Former Graham K-9 officer sentenced after plea deal
A former employees details her struggles.
Life after termination from United Regional
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
A cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon
Holliday High School student surprised with MSU Texas scholarship
Holliday High School student surprised with MSU Texas scholarship
All six WFISD board members approved the sponsorship agreement.
Memorial Stadium to get new turf, shock pad

Latest News

FILE - 'Pill Mann' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims to confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Goldman Sachs shuts down its Russia business
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot focuses on entrapment
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for a war crimes probe into Russia's invasion of...
Harris embraces calls for war crimes probe in Russia