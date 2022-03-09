Holliday High School student surprised with MSU Texas scholarship

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Holliday High School student got a surprise Tuesday morning when a school assembly turned out to be a celebration of a scholarship she didn’t know she had won.

Nikki Stancik learned that she was one scholarship winner during an all-school assembly at Holliday High School.

Dr. Steve Garrison, MSU Redwine Honors Program Director, visited Holliday with a scholarship in hand that had Stancik’s name on it. During the assembly, he announced her as one of the recipients of a Redwine Presidential Scholarship.

Every year, MSU Texas awards five prospective students with Redwine Presidential Scholarships. Each scholarship is for $10,000 a year, totaling $40,000.

Garrison said it is important to recognize student achievements, which is why he delivers the awards in person. He explained that the bar is pretty high.

“Exceptional academics, they tend to be leaders on their student campuses, people that are student council presidents, they excel in things like UIL and then they’re also involved on campus,” Garrison said.

