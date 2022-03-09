Email City Guide
Kiowa Casino kicking off Hometown Heroes campaign

Kiowa Casino gives thousands of dollars through Hometown Heroes initiative
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel is set to kick off its 14th annual Hometown Heroes effort.

The initiative gives back to first responders and non-profits.

During the Hometown Heroes efforts, every Wednesday from March through July, Kiowa Casino will give a portion of carded gameplay to local non-profits, fire departments and police departments.

Guests determine how much is given by playing with their Rewards Club card.

Kiowa Casino & Hotel will present checks to 19 organizations this year, including Burkburnett Fire Department, Wichita Falls Police Department, Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic and the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association.

