Kiowa Casino kicking off Hometown Heroes campaign

DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel is set to kick off its 14th annual Hometown Heroes effort.

The initiative gives back to first responders and non-profits.

During the Hometown Heroes efforts, every Wednesday from March through July, Kiowa Casino will give a portion of carded gameplay to local non-profits, fire departments and police departments.

Guests determine how much is given by playing with their Rewards Club card.

Kiowa Casino & Hotel will present checks to 19 organizations this year, including Burkburnett Fire Department, Wichita Falls Police Department, Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic and the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.