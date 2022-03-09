Memorial Stadium to get new turf, shock pad

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD’s Memorial Stadium will soon see improvements thanks to a sponsorship.

Foundation Automotive Corporation signed a 10-year contract with the district, and they will pay a total of $150,000 over the next three years. That money will go toward new turf and a shock pad to prevent athletes from getting concussions.

All six WFISD board members approved the sponsorship agreement from Foundation. District officials said the money for the stadium came at the right time.

“We have lots of community support, small business support, but this is a large nationwide corporation and for them to invest in the public schools and the athletic department, it means the world to us and it means the world to our kids and who are going to be playing on a brand new playing surface with concussion pads to make it the safest field possible,” WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley said.

The decision was an easy one and this could just be the beginning. One official from Foundation explained the company has big plans in Wichita Falls.

“I think this is just a jumping-off point,” Leah Webb, vice president of marketing with Foundation Automotive, said. “We like to give what we can as foundation automotive and then locate any other areas where we can help assist rather that be monetarily volunteer time. Just community awareness, we want to make Wichita Falls stand out on the map.”

Foundation plans to make three payments of $50,000 in the first, second and third year of the agreement. Both Superintendent Michael Kuhrt and Hafley said this sponsorship goes beyond the field.

“I think our football and soccer players, even our participants in band going out there,” Hafley said. “There’s a difference in a brand new field with a shock pad underneath versus a 10-year-old field.”

“The rest of the money would’ve had to come from the fund balance, our savings account,” Khurt said. “It’s getting slick, it has issues and so it’s time for a new turf, so we would’ve had to replace it regardless.”

“As a whole, we just want to show that we’re here and that we’re here to partner with the community,” Webb said.

Hafley said we can expect to see the new turf on the field before the first football game this fall. The new turf will put players on a state-of-the-art surface and he’s happy they don’t have to use taxpayer dollars to pay for the new addition.

