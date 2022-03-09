Severe Weather Week: First Alert Weather Days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Long before severe weather reaches Texoma, the weather team at News Channel 6 makes sure you know what is heading your way. As part of our 5th Season coverage, Mason Brighton takes a look at what goes into issuing a First Alert Weather Day.

“If I need to sound the alarm, I will,” Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist, said. “I’m not going to do it in a way that is going to scare you, I’m going to do it in a way that I am going to get your attention.”

“When they see that alert day that’s on our seven day forecast and they see us talking about it on our app or on our social media, they know that something is going on weather wise that particular day that I need to be paying attention to,” Johnson said.

“These days, our weather information is so good that usually within three our four days, we usually can get pretty close and that’s why we feel confident with First Alert Weather Days, especially as we head into the spring.

“We know the signals that produce severe weather around here,” Johnson said. “We know that we are going to get it, it’s just a matter of when we are going to get it and when we feel pretty confident we’re gonna get it, you’re going to see that First Alert Weather Day that’s going to be posted.”

“Our job is to give you reliable information that you can use and that is what you get here,” Johnson said.

