WFISD board discusses attendance zones

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Redistricting, or new attendance zones, that was a main topic of discussion Tuesday at the Wichita Falls ISD board meeting.

Members discussed redrawing current school boundaries in hopes of providing equal opportunities for all students at the two new high schools. The board had three preliminary designs drawn up, and held four town hall meetings where they asked for the community’s feedback on the proposed options.

“With this plan, it would have the vertical alignment that responds to a lot of educational desires. It will have as much equity as we can possibly get in Wichita Falls without having a gerrymandering pocket within a zone,” Bob Payton, WFISD board member, said.

Payton said transportation is an issue they have, but they understand they can’t be everywhere. The board members have not made a final decision on the zones.

To view the different attendance zone maps being considered, click here.

