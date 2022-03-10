Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City View falls in state semifinals, but takes home record

The season is the best record in City View history.
The season is the best record in City View history.(KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn and Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View High School’s boys basketball team fell to No. 1 Dallas Madison Thursday afternoon.

The Mustangs fought hard during the state semifinals, but eventually lost 69 to 62. News Channel 6′s Robyn Hearn went live following the game:

City View finishes with a 34-5 record for the season, the best in school history.

Make sure to check out the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts, where Robyn will have all of the highlights.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
A former employees details her struggles.
Life after termination from United Regional
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy

Latest News

Mia Gilmore celebrates with team following goal
High school soccer scores - March 8, 2022
TJ MCCraw (20) on the mound for WFHS
High school baseball scores - March 8, 2022
Rider girls basketball head coach Kendall Webb
Rider head girls basketball coach resigns
The Warriors boys basketball team took home a state title, the first in the program's history,...
Christ Academy girls, boys basketball teams take first-ever state titles