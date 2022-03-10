City View falls in state semifinals, but takes home record

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View High School’s boys basketball team fell to No. 1 Dallas Madison Thursday afternoon.

The Mustangs fought hard during the state semifinals, but eventually lost 69 to 62. News Channel 6′s Robyn Hearn went live following the game:

City View finishes with a 34-5 record for the season, the best in school history.

