Clay County wrapping up justice of the peace race

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Republican party officials in Clay County still have one final task to do before calling their primary election justice of the peace race a wrap after dealing with an ineligible candidate.

Chris Riordan, chairman of the republican party for Clay County, said because one of the candidates from the justice of the peace race, Michael Russell, was not a registered voter, he is no longer eligible to be a part of the race. It also disqualifies the remaining two candidates, Incumbent Judge John Swenson and Lanny Evans, from having a runoff election, leaving votes now left to be canvased.

“My election administrator that works for the county, she provides me with the numbers and I verify those numbers and I input those in and I swear to them as being accurate and correct with the secretary of state. That’s all the canvasing is,” Riordan said.

Riordan said it’s a simple process that’s takes about five minutes to make sure that voters in Clay County who chose Evans as their new Justice of the Peace as opposed to Swenson and Michael Russell who hadn’t correctly updated his voter registration making him ineligible as a registered voter in the county.

“There’s four basic requirements to run for public office in the state of Texas. You have to be a citizens, you have to run in the territory where you’re being voted in, you have to be of age and a registered voter,” said Riordan. “When the application is filed with the county chairs, they’re checked for accuracy as far as name address and other stuff, but there is nowhere on there that the candidates attest or swears to being a registered voter and there’s no requirement for the chair to verify that.”

Something he says isn’t left up to him and some voters in Clay County believe the same thing.

“The man should have known that he wasn’t eligible or he should have found out that he was eligible,” Robert Weaver, a voter in Clay County, said.

And they believe the turnout could have been much different.

“The people that votes for him, some of them maybe could have voted for John Swenson, some of them could have voted for Mr. Evans,” Weaver said. “They got to null and void their votes and that’s not right.”

