FallsCon returning to Wichita Falls on March 17

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In a few weeks, tabletop gamers can gather together again at FallsCon in Wichita Falls.

The annual tabletop gaming event will celebrate its fifth year. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID concerns.

Karston Perry, marketing director of FallsCon, said it’s all about expanding people’s horizons on board games, hobbies and the different types of games families can learn about.

“I think it’s important because this community is not just here in Wichita Falls but it’s in the surrounding areas and Lawton and the rest of Texoma and even further out,” Perry said. “I think just having something that brings people together takes us away from the digital screen that maybe we’re all addicted to and brings people around the table to play games and stuff.”

The conference starts on March 17 at the Nexus Game Lounge. For more information, click here.

