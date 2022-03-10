Email City Guide
Green sentenced for 2017 Little Caesar’s murder

James Sherman Green III
James Sherman Green III(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Sherman Green III was sentenced to 35 years in prison in the 78th District Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to the 2017 shooting death of Clifton Carr.

By pleading guilty, Green waived his right to a jury trial. Judge Meredith Kennedy of the 78th District Court delivered the sentence; Green will receive credit for the 1,549 days of jail time he has already served.

Green was the main suspect in the 2017 murder of Clifton Carr, 20, who was shot in the parking lot of the Little Caesar’s on Seymour Highway. Carr passed away from his injuries a day after the incident.

Then 20-year-old Green fled the scene following the shooting, sparking a manhunt that ended only when U.S. Marshals found him in New Orleans three months later.

Officials at the time said they were also looking for two women who may have been in the car after the shooting.

