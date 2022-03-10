Email City Guide
Internship Wichita Falls program has openings

By Michael Grace
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Spring break is around the corner and some of you young people out there may be looking for a summer job. Well, you’re in luck.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce wants to remind everyone that the Internship Wichita Falls program has some openings up for those who are looking. The hope is that the program will create a pipeline between companies in the city and young talent who will eventually start their career here.

“Through the talent partnership, we have been able to create resources for students seeking internships with things like interview questions, how to write the best resume, what you should be doing in preparation for internships,” Taylor Davis, director of business retention and expansion, said. “So we really feel like that’s a great resource to ensure they’re ready to go for their first internship experience or their third.”

Employers are also encouraged to push for long-term internships so it goes farther than just a summer gig. For more information on Internship Wichita Falls, click here.

