Life after termination from United Regional

Former employees detail struggles
By Michael Grace
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been nearly six months since employees at United Regional protested the hospital’s mandate, and for those let go, the effects still linger.

“I’m just trying to pick up the pieces of my life and figure out what I will do,” former employee Karly Patty said.

Patty has been living off unemployment since she was let go in December. While she’s fortunate for any income, it’s only a fraction of what she was making at the hospital.

“It has been a struggle,” Patty said. “It’s taken a very hard toll on my household income.”

Patty said she had initially planned on getting the vaccine at first, but after seeing that you could still spread and catch the virus with a shot, she decided against it. Nearly half a year later, there’s one thing she wishes she could change.

“Realizing sooner that COVID isn’t going anywhere,” Patty said. “I soaked up a lot of time in my life not hugging my children, not being around family, not living my life.”

