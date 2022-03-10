Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man dies for 10 minutes after heart attack, hospital brings him back to life

By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man defied the odds after surviving a heart attack and dying for 10 minutes.

Tamas Kalmar, 49, works as a casino dealer at the Aria hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip and has called Vegas home for several years.

However, on Feb. 14 he collapsed while working on his motorcycle and suffered a heart attack, as reported by FOX 5 Las Vegas.

“I just lost my breath, hit the ground like a sack of potatoes,” Kalmar said.

Kalmar’s wife called 911, and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

“I remember that I got assigned bed number eight in the ER, and that was the last thing I actually remember ... it was just complete darkness,” Kalmar said.

Dr. Nayab Zafar, Structural Heart Program medical director at Sunrise Hospital, was assigned to treat Kalmar and says the 49-year-old suffered cardiac arrest -- a 100% blockage in the heart.

“Right in front of our eyes, he just flatlined, no pulse, no blood pressure, nothing, no signs of life,” Zafar said. The team attempted chest compressions and shocked his heart 40 times to start his heart again.

Fewer than one in 10 people survive a heart attack if it happens outside a hospital, according to Zafar. However, the team says they were confident they could revive Kalmar’s heart.

“We thought we could bring him back. ... We knew we could bring him back, we had that conviction,” Zafar said.

Kalmar said he’s grateful for his doctors and nurses at Sunrise Hospital.

“I appreciate all the effort and care that they put into saving my life,” Kalmar said.

The casino worker said he hopes to fully recover and return to work soon. Kalmar is also fundraising for his medical expenses through GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
A former employees details her struggles.
Life after termination from United Regional
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy

Latest News

President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
Biden says US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
FILE - Bobbie Nelson performs at the Heartbreaker Banquet in Spicewood, Texas on March 19,...
Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91
Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!
It’s time to ‘spring forward’ this weekend in most of the US
The city of Wichita Falls has released the numbers for the Wichita Falls Regional...
Weather impacts flights at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules