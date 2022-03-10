Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they discovered evidence of the couple locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi couple is charged with felony child abuse after being accused of locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from East Tate Elementary School of a student telling their teacher they get locked in a cage at home when they get in trouble, WMC reported.

Investigators along with Child Protective Services went to the home in Tate County, Mississippi. Deputies say they found a metal cage with a locking device and enough evidence to believe at some point children had been placed inside the cage.

The grandmother of the child, 51-year-old Brenda Dennison and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Adrian LeSure, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Sheriff’s office says four children were living in the home at the time of the incident and have been placed in CPS custody.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Lawrence appeared in court Tuesday afternoon in Young County.
Former Graham K-9 officer sentenced after plea deal
A former employees details her struggles.
Life after termination from United Regional
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
A cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon
Holliday High School student surprised with MSU Texas scholarship
Holliday High School student surprised with MSU Texas scholarship
All six WFISD board members approved the sponsorship agreement.
Memorial Stadium to get new turf, shock pad

Latest News

FILE - 'Pill Mann' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims to confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Goldman Sachs shuts down its Russia business
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot focuses on entrapment
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for a war crimes probe into Russia's invasion of...
Harris embraces calls for war crimes probe in Russia