Mixed precipitation chances will begin Friday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are expecting a cold front to arrive. Depending on the timing of the cold front, this will determine how warm or cold we will be for our high.

If the cold front arrives earlier, temps will stay in the 50s. Our northwestern counties look to have temps in the mid-50s all day. 

However, computer models are trending later with the timing of the cold front. This is going to allow for temps to climb up into the upper-60s and low 70s for the majority of Texoma.

Friday morning, we will have a 40% chance of snow and mixed precipitation. The precipitation looks to start as a freezing drizzle/sleet mixture.

This could allow for light glazing to occur on bridges/overpasses and elevated surfaces.

Accumulations will be light. Up to an inch of snow in isolated areas will be possible.

