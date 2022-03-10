Programs promote healthy living across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Staff with Better Living for Texans, part of the Texas A&M Argilife program, are showing families across Texoma a healthy way to live through the seven classes they teach daily in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett.

They teach classes at the Martin Luther King Center in Wichita Falls and the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club, where they focus on helping adults ages 18 and older learn about food safety, nutrition and gardening.

“We’re teaching the parents or the guardians and even teachers the importance of increasing their fruit, vegetable intake and watching their added sugars,” Heather Simpson, extension agent for Better Living for Texans Texas A&M, said. “We feel that if we get the parents excited about more cooking it will trickle down into the child.”

Each class consists of a four-week session and they are always free to those that qualify for SNAP benefits.

For more information on Better Living for Texans Texas A&M, visit their website.

