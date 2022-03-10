Email City Guide
Severe Weather Week: Tracking dangerous storms

By Ken Johnson and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A severe thunderstorm or tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. A warning is issued when a storm is producing large hail, destructive winds or a possible tornado.

The doppler radar shoots out a beam that scans the skies looking for echoes. When the beam strikes an object such as a rain drop, it creates a noise. Large objects such as hail create a louder sound. Each sound is assigned a color. On our radar, lighter rain shows up as light green, while heavier rain is yellow, orange, and red. Smaller hail is magenta. Blacks, greys and whites represent larger hail.

The doppler radar can also show wind direction and speed. Reds indicate blowing away from the radar and green toward the radar. A storm is rotating when these colors start getting closer together, producing a wall cloud or a tornado. The tighter the couplet, the stronger the tornado can potentially be.

A supercell thunderstorm on radar has a hook. North of the hook is where you’d find the largest hail and heaviest rainfall. Under the hook is the storm’s updraft. It’s under these updrafts that tornadoes can spring to life.

A supercell thunderstorm formed across north Texas late in the afternoon on October 21, 2021. The storm was initially a hail producer but started producing tornadoes once it got north of the Red River in Tillman county. The tornado formed after dark and was hard to see to the untrained eye.

Radar shows the hook echo associated with the storm as it moved into Comanche county. The rotation under the storm’s updraft was very strong and a wedge shaped tornado developed, moving across the Wichita Mountains north and west of Lawton.

A line of thunderstorms is another type of severe weather event we see in Texoma. The main severe weather threat with a squall line is strong, straight line winds. The severe weather threat increases with a line of storms over a larger area, but the tornado threat typically goes down a bit. Squall lines can still produce tornadoes, but most of these are weak spin-ups that typically don’t last very long.

SEVERE WEATHER WEEK COVERAGE:

Holliday High School student surprised with MSU Texas scholarship
