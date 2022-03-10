Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Surviving 107-degree fever and coma, police recruit recounts close brush with death

A Maui police recruit who suffered heatstroke during training is now back home. Alexa Jacobs body temperature reached 107 degrees, and she fell into a coma.
By Chelsea Davis and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A police recruit in Hawaii who fell into a coma when her body temperature reached 107 degrees during training has been released from the hospital.

Alexa Jacobs was running back to police headquarters mid-afternoon on Feb. 4 just before she passed out.

The 27-year-old Maui Police recruit said it was a sunny day. It was hot, humid and there was no wind. The last thing she remembers was doing pushups before she blacked out.

“We were in the push-up position and I remember saying to myself, ‘Just hang on for one more second,’” Jacobs told Hawaii News Now.

Jacobs was flown to the hospital after her fever peaked.

“107 is probably the highest I’ve seen in my career,” Maui Health Chief Medical Director and Intensive Care Unit physician Dr. Michael Shea said.

One by one, Jacobs’ organs started failing.

“The organs that are most susceptible to this damage are our brain, our kidneys, and our liver, and prolonged elevation of temperature can actually cause permanent damage, and even death,” Shea said.

Jacobs said the next thing she remembers was waking up in an unfamiliar place.

“I woke up in a bed and I had a tube down my throat for almost a week. So, I didn’t have much of a voice. I couldn’t say much. So, it’s actually really scary waking up, you don’t know where you are,” Jacobs recalled.

Jacobs was a four-year starter for the University of Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team. She said she knows limits, understands hydration but doesn’t know what went wrong.

“It’s training for police. It’s not easy. But I’ve been an athlete my entire life. I’ve pushed my body to the limit multiple times. I didn’t think that would happen,” she said.

Although she still has dialysis three times a week, Jacobs still wants to be a Maui Police officer.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
A former employees details her struggles.
Life after termination from United Regional
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy

Latest News

President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
Biden says US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
FILE - Bobbie Nelson performs at the Heartbreaker Banquet in Spicewood, Texas on March 19,...
Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91
Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!
It’s time to ‘spring forward’ this weekend in most of the US
The city of Wichita Falls has released the numbers for the Wichita Falls Regional...
Weather impacts flights at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules