Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy

Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.(Custer County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two county commissioners from southwest Oklahoma have been indicted by a multi-county grand jury.

Tillman County Commissioner Joe Don Dickey and Kiowa County Commissioner Tim Binghom were indicted on one count each of embezzlement and conspiracy along with two others.

According to court documents, they are accused of fraudulently appropriating more than $2 million from Circuit Engineering District 7 and the State of Oklahoma that was meant for other purposes.

The court documents claim they worked with Monte Goucher of Oklahoma City and Jerry Dean of Elk City to embezzle state funds.

All three of them are also charged with embezzlement and conspiracy.

According to court documents, the four orchestrated the management, construction and operation of 7 Oil Joint Venture with Circuit Engineering District 7.

The Oklahoman reported in 2018 that an investigative audit uncovered more than $246,000 in misappropriated funds from Circuit Engineering District 7.

Warrants for the arrest of all four suspects were filed and returned Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
A former employees details her struggles.
Life after termination from United Regional

Latest News

The city of Wichita Falls has released the numbers for the Wichita Falls Regional...
Weather impacts flights at Wichita Falls Regional Airport
A wintry mix will be present Friday morning
Comanche Nation Entertainment First Alert Tracker
Severe Weather Week: Storm Tracker
Wichita Falls
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office taking applications for Citizen’s Academy
The big day is next month but Thursday officially got things underway.
Lemonade Day Wichita Falls hosts Kick Off Celebration