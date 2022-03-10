WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The future students of the two new high schools of Wichita Falls Independent School District have chosen their new mascots.

Students voted to become the Legacy High School Leopards and Memorial High School Mavericks, according to Ashley Thomas, WFISD communications director. The vote was taken on Tuesday, March 8.

WFISD also provided images of the new mascots. Viewers should note that these are drafts only; the school district will release final versions at a later date.

WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected to be released in coming days. (WFISD)

