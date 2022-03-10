WFSO reschedules concert for June 11

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Symphony orchestra announced a new date for their “Music in Pictures” concert on Thursday.

The concert will now be held on Saturday, June 11. Tickets for the original event are still valid for the rescheduled date. Attendees who can’t make the show on June 11 can either donate their tickets or request a refund.

WFSO was forced to postpone the concert at the last minute after a snowstorm caused pieces of fire coating to fall from Memorial Auditorium’s ceiling beams. Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said last week that no one is allowed to go on stage until the fire coating is either fixed or replaced with emergency city funds.

News Channel 6 spoke with WSFO about the cancellation’s impact on on the event and their organization.

“We already have a lot invested in the concert. Canceling at the last minute, there are a lot of expenses that we aren’t going to be able to recover, so we’re really hoping to reschedule so we can make good on all the contract that we have with musicians and guest artists,” Alicia Deges, WFSO executive director, said at the time.

This will be WFSO’s 74th season. Under the leadership of Music Director Fouad Fakhouri, the group performs five concerts each season in addition to holding a Young People’s Concert and providing educational programming to students throughout the area.

Ticket holders can contact the WSFO office at (940) 723-6202 or by emailing info@wfso.org for more information on the rescheduled event and upcoming concerts.

