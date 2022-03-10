Email City Guide
Wichita Falls to host Saint Patrick’s Day block party

Join friends and family downtown on Saturday.
Join friends and family downtown on Saturday.((Source: KAUZ))
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls continues tradition with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party on Saturday, March 12.

The day will kick off at 11 a.m. with the Downtown Dash 5K in front of Wichita Falls Brewing Company. Registration to enter the dash is $25 and comes with a 2022 Downtown Dash shirt.

Following the dash from 1-7 p.m. will be the block party, hosted by Downtown Wichita Falls Development. Tickets are available for $10 at the gate or $5 in advance at downtownwf.Com, with free admission for kids 12 and under.

The block party will have a free kids area, live music and a beer tent. Those who attend are encouraged to participate in the “lawn chair affair” by bringing their own lawn chairs and pick up orders from nearby downtown restaurants.

The funds raised from these events will go toward Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s mission. This includes improving downtown Wichita Falls, encouraging new business growth and growing the economic base of the community.

You can register by clicking here.

