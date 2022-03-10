Wichita Falls residents react to soaring gas prices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices at the pump are jumping and some Wichita Falls residents are watching their hard earned money to go gas. What they used to pay to fill up their tanks are now memories of the past.

“It wasn’t as high as it was now so it does take into effect,” Joe Bernal, a resident of Wichita Falls, said.

“We have free lodging at a place in New Mexico but we can’t really get there with the gas prices, so it kinda affects how much we get to go there and stuff,” Baylor Lanford, a resident of Wichita Falls, said.

Sarah Quintanar, an MSU Texas Economic Professor, said something will have to give.

“Families have limited income, so when we see something like this happen, normally we would say ‘oh chose to purchase other goods instead’ and I’m gonna try to avoid this extra expense. It doesn’t work the same way when we talk about gas,” Quintanar said.

Bernal and his family are moving. These days, he’s paying double in gas prices for his personal car and his U-Haul truck.

“Before gas prices went up, it used to take $20. I could get a full tank of gas driving a little hatchback. This thing, it takes probably about $40 to $50 to get it barely to half a tank,” Bernal said.

“Before the pandemic, especially I was spending $30. Now it’s $49,” Lanford said.

“Families are going to have to absorb this extra cost in gas and kinda give up spending in other areas,” Quintanar said. “I think that’d be the piece that’s concerning. If families can adjust in other ways then it’s less of a detrimental impact but if they’re having to give up on food spending or entertainment spending then we start to be a little be concerned.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.