Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Are you kidding me’: Locksmith charges $400 to unlock vehicle in cold weather

An Omaha woman was charged $400 for a locksmith to unlock her door on a freezing cold day.
By Mike McKnight and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is sharing her story in an effort to prevent others from being overcharged when in need of a locksmith.

Barb Siebrandt recently locked her keys in her car during a trip to a library in Nebraska, reported by WOWT.

“I realized I left my keys and extra keys in my purse which I left in the car,” Siebrandt said.

Temperatures were near freezing that day and Siebrandt says she needed help fast. So, she searched her phone for a locksmith and got a phone number. A local crew was then dispatched to open her door and handed her the bill.

“He said it will be $400 and I said, ‘are you kidding me,’ and he said it was because it was very bitter cold out and it took them a long time to get it open,” Siebrandt said.

Siebrandt says she withdrew the money from her bank down the street while the locksmith waited outside. However, the worker did not have a marked car or an official receipt.

The Better Business Bureau examined the receipt Siebrandt was given.

“It’s unusual that the company’s marks would not be on the invoices and the name of the company wouldn’t be clearly disclosed,” said Jim Hegarty, with the BBB.

A person made contact with 6 News about the situation from the apparent company, saying the crew spent two hours working in subzero wind chills for Siebrandt and claimed the price was agreed on by all parties.

“I felt uncomfortable and felt I had gotten myself into something,” Siebrandt said.

A device was also used to open the car door, according to Siebrandt.

Tony Siders with Big Red Locksmiths says he prefers his crews to use a more delicate approach in opening car doors in such weather along with never charging $400.

“If you paid $100 on darn near every vehicle on the road, it would be too much,” Siders said.

Siebrandt has since filed a police report and says she plans to hold on to her keys.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The selections will now be sent to a graphic design company, which will develop final logos and...
WFISD releases colors, next steps for new high schools
WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
resident can donate food scraps for fresh eggs.
Vernon man fights inflation with backyard farm
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Ukraine says Russia shelled mosque; fighting rages near Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he favors bringing in outside management and...
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
U.S. Ambassador to the UN knocks down Russian narrative that Ukraine has a biological weapons...
U.S. Ambassador down plays Russia's claim of bio labs in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian teachers are going above and beyond to keep a routine for their their students...
Ukrainian teachers use distant learning as war worsens
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Crossing Trump: 2 S.C. Republicans take different approaches