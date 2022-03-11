Email City Guide
DoJo is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet DoJo! He’s a 6-year-old cat who is super sweet and ready to find his forever home.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Adoptable animals can be viewed by visiting the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center’s website. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

