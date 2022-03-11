Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.(KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With gas prices hitting new records, one area of California is seeing some eye-bugging numbers.

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are above $7 per gallon. One Mobil gas station showed prices of $7.35 for regular unleaded, $7.65 for special, and $7.95 for super.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The selections will now be sent to a graphic design company, which will develop final logos and...
WFISD releases colors, next steps for new high schools
WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
resident can donate food scraps for fresh eggs.
Vernon man fights inflation with backyard farm
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Ukraine says Russia shelled mosque; fighting rages near Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he favors bringing in outside management and...
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
U.S. Ambassador to the UN knocks down Russian narrative that Ukraine has a biological weapons...
U.S. Ambassador down plays Russia's claim of bio labs in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian teachers are going above and beyond to keep a routine for their their students...
Ukrainian teachers use distant learning as war worsens
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Crossing Trump: 2 S.C. Republicans take different approaches