Hospice of WF to host volunteer training on March 14

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls will be hosting a volunteer training session with an orientation on March 14.

A morning and evening option are both available with pre-registration required.

Hospice describes their volunteers as:

  • People 18 years and older who give time and talents to support and broaden the work of their organization
  • Friends or relatives of former hospice patients
  • People who have heard about Hospice of Wichita Falls and believe in their mission
  • People from both rural and urban areas
  • People who live in any of the 12 North Texas counties in their service area
  • People from all cultures and backgrounds

Participants will learn about patient and family support, office support, community awareness and providing special skills and services. Volunteers can choose the area that best fits their personality and schedule after training.

For more information or to register for the class, contact the volunteer department of Hospice of Wichita Falls at (940) 691-0982 or click here.

