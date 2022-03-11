Email City Guide
Lemonade Day Wichita Falls hosts Kick Off Celebration

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The big day is next month but Thursday officially got things underway for the upcoming Lemonade Day in Wichita Falls.

The MSU Texas Sikes Lake Center was where the celebration kickoff was held. Organizers and participants gathered Thursday evening for this free and fun learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their very own business.

It walks youth from a dream to a business plan while teaching them the same principles required to start a company, including creating budgets, setting profit making goals, and serving customers.

“Lemonade Day is a free program to any kid in the community that wants to start and run their own lemonade stand, so tonight they are picking up their free materials their t-shirt and there workbooks,” Laruen McKechnie, marketing director, said.

“I like you get to meet new people and you get to save some, share some and spend some,” Aleese Haile, 2019 runner-up and 2022 judge, said.

Registration is available now by clicking here.

