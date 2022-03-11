Email City Guide
Ranch, Farm & Hemp Expo kicks off Friday in Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 12th annual Wichita Falls Ranch, Farm & Hemp Expo kicks off on Friday.

The expo will feature hundreds of vendors in the ag industry. This year, there will also be a horse trainer that specializes in trick demonstrations as well as $5,000 in prizes and giveaways.

It’s all happening at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“You can expect a lot of ag related businesses, plus we have other businesses as well but we have around 400 vendors at our show and a lot for anyone and everyone to see,” Tana Dale, expo organizer, said.

Just a heads up, while it’s free to get in, make sure to bring some cash because there will be some pretty cool products for sale.

