The Return of Winter Weather

By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cold and blustery weather can be expected tonight. Clouds will be on the increase with areas of light sleet, snow, and freezing drizzle developing toward morning. Any accumulation will be light but slick spots may still develop especially on bridges and overpasses. The wintry precipitation should move out Friday afternoon with some breaks in the clouds by later in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s but wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. Skies clear tomorrow night with BIG improvements this weekend.

