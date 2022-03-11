Email City Guide
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says

A camel attacked and killed two people at a petting zoo, according to the Obion County Sheriff's Office.
By Hannah Wallsmith, Amber Ruch and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
OBION, Tenn. (WMC/KFVS/Gray News) - Two people were killed in a camel attack at a petting zoo in Tennessee, officials said.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded Thursday to a call at Shirley Farms and found a camel on the loose and two victims unconscious, WMC reported.

KFVS reported emergency responders tried to help the victims and move them to a safe place when the camel attacked a sheriff’s office vehicle and tried to attack a deputy, they said.

Officers killed the camel for the safety of everyone there, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims, identified as Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgely, Tennessee, and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion, succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

