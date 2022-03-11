Email City Guide
WATCH: Stolen yacht destroys multiple boats during destructive joy ride

A stolen boat was crashed into a dock, causing serious damage to other boats. (SOURCE: KCAL, KCSB)
By Rina Nakano
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A stunning scene played out in southern California Thursday as a stolen boat was taken on a destructive joy ride.

The boat crashed into a docked sailboat multiple times, causing Debora Dolly, a passenger on the boat, to fear for her life.

“The entire starboard side came crashing in on me, and it didn’t stop,” she said. “It came once, twice, three times, so the whole boat, the poles, the steel, the enclosure, everything, was crashing in on me.”

Dolly was spending her Thursday morning relaxing inside her sailboat docked at Newport Harbor when her life flashed before her eyes.

Newport Beach police said it all began when officers were chasing a man suspected of committing vandalism. At around 10 a.m., the man stole a boat at the harbor and took it for a joy ride.

Kai Macartney witnessed the entire incident.

“He pulled the dock off itself, damaged heavily some boats across the way, and it just sounded like boats were sinking,” he said.

After slamming into Dolly’s sailboat, Macartney said the man backed up, did a few donuts in the harbor and attempted to get away.

“He took off,” Dolly said. “I thought, ‘Is this going to be a hit and run? What’s going on?’”

But he wasn’t done. After speeding across the harbor, the man hit another boat until finally crashing into the wall.

“The sounds of him hitting that boat and the wall brought everyone out of their homes,” Macartney said.

The owner of a rare 1960 Tollycraft boat damaged by the getaway yacht said he just had it delivered Saturday and hasn’t even been able to sail on it yet.

Minutes after all the destruction, harbor police arrested the man and towed the boat away.

There’s been no word on what charges the suspect might face.

