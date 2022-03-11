Weather impacts flights at Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - All flights in and out of Wichita Falls have been canceled for Friday.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls confirmed that the flights had been canceled. The cancellation was likely due to weather concerns.

The City will release a press release later today with details. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.