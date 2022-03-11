Email City Guide
Weather impacts flights at Wichita Falls Regional Airport

The city of Wichita Falls has released the numbers for the Wichita Falls Regional...
The city of Wichita Falls has released the numbers for the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. (Source: RNN Texoma)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - All flights in and out of Wichita Falls have been canceled for Friday.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls confirmed that the flights had been canceled. The cancellation was likely due to weather concerns.

The City will release a press release later today with details. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

