WFISD releases colors, next steps for new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Independent School District officials have released the official colors for the two new high schools, as well as colorized draft versions of the official mascots released on Thursday.

The WF Legacy High School leopards will have colors of royal blue and gold, while the WF Memorial High School mavericks will have colors of navy and red. The school district emphasized that the colored logos released for both schools were draft versions developed to give students a visual representation of what the mascot might look like.

WFISD will work with a graphic design company to determine the final logo design, as well as branding guidelines for both schools. They will also send the colors and mascots to architects, who will incorporate them into the designs of the schools.

The school district also provided a breakdown of the timeline and student voting decisions, which is below.

The selections will now be sent to a graphic design company, which will develop final logos and branding guidelines for each school. (WFISD)

Second through ninth grade students voted electronically on Feb. 8 to determine their mascots and colors. The voting results were as follows:

STUDENT MASCOT SELECTION

Wichita Falls Legacy High School Mascots

Leopards - 56.2%

Lions - 31.6%

Falcons - 12.2%

Wichita Falls Memorial High School Colors

Mavericks - 60.3%

Titans - 39.7%

STUDENT COLOR SELECTION

Wichita Falls Legacy High School Colors

Royal Blue and Gold - 43.6%

Purple and Black - 20.1%

Light Blue and Black - 19.7%

Royal Blue and Sand - 16.6%

Wichita Falls Memorial High School Colors

Navy and Red - 45.4%

Blue and Gray - 23.2%

Red and Sand - 18.2%

Blue and Green - 13.2%

The mascot and color selection began in August 2021. The public had the opportunity to submit their mascot and color ideas through a form on the WFISD website. When the submission period ended, 915 nominations had been received. The top suggestions submitted by the public were:

Wichita Falls Legacy High School

Lions - 106

Leopards - 71

Coyotes - 42

Longhorns - 34

Wichita Falls Memorial High School

Mavericks - 57

Raiders - 36

Coyotes - 23

Mustangs - 23

Lions - 22

The school naming committee met in September 2021, reviewed the public input and selected five mascot suggestions for the Board of Trustees to review. Because a majority of the naming committee was not able to attend the selection meeting, the Board of Trustees requested that district administration seek more input via email. An email ballot was sent to all members of the naming committee and 35 of the 40 members submitted responses. The top selections from the naming committee were:

Wichita Falls Legacy High School Wichita Falls Memorial High School Leopards Mavericks Legends Falcons Logos Warhawks Lightning Titans

On December 7, 2021, the Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to narrow the selections down to Lions, Leopards and Falcons for Legacy High School and Mavericks and Titans for Memorial High School for student voting.

