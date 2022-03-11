Whispers of Hope farm helps children with disabilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness month and one farm in Wichita Falls helps children with disabilities push through their challenges.

Corbin Mayfield, a 5-year-old child, takes classes at Whispers of Hope. Corbin has cerebral palsy, and his right side has a weakness. Although he’s only been to Whispers of Hope twice, his mother Jillian Mayfield already sees a difference.

“With a lot of physical therapy, it’s not as fun. Some of it’s not as fun, and so it’s so important to find something that is challenging and fun,” Jillian said.

Mary Elizabeth, founder of Whispers of Hope, said horses connect with children and make it easier for them to push past their disabilities.

When Corbin gets on a horse, he’s not as nervous.

“When we are walking, we are trying to learn so a child that can’t understand or comprehend about picking up their foot and going forward or they don’t have the cognitive skills, the horse’s gate makes them walk in that same format,” Elizabeth said.

“I think it’s important to know that he’s a kid just like any other kid, and he wants to experience things just as much as any other kid,” Jillian said.

“When you’re looking at the horse, and you’re riding, you’re opening up your eyes, and so you’re eyes are getting where they can look up. Be more aware, know what you’re doing, and that vision helps them when they get off the horse to be able to speak to you more clearly, be able to communicate, so they grow confident that I moved that thousand-pound horse,” said Mary Elizabeth.

