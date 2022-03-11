Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office taking applications for Citizen’s Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents are still able to sign up for the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy.

The sheriff’s office is celebrating 11 years of hosting academy classes, which help to unite residents with the sheriff’s office officials. Students who take the 14-week class will learn about budgeting, arson investigation, community services and more.

Melvin Joyner, community service deputy, said the classes bring the department closer to the community.

“They get to learn why we do what we do. Well, we can’t do this because the law says we must follow this or do this. So many times they had no clue that’s what it was about. This is an opportunity they get to do ride along with the deputies, they get to meet a lot of the deputies,” Joyner said.

Classes are free and start on March 24. To apply and for more information, click here.

