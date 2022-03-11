Email City Guide
Wichita County provides COVID update for week of March 11

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 13 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of March 11, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

One of the victims was in their 60s and the other was in their 70s. The health district also reported 92 new recoveries.

Health officials report six Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending on Friday, March 11, 2022, there are 13 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, two deaths and 92 recoveries.

Deaths: 582 (up 2) - 33,908 (70s); 32,447 (60s)

There are 6 (46.1%) new cases that are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 7 (53.9%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 2 new re-infection cases. Of those, 0 (0.0%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 2 (100%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 6 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 2, 0 are up to date and 2 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.  Of the 6 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are re-infections.

Positivity Rate = 2.6%

Total Hospitalizations = 6

Stable - 2

Critical - 4

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Critical - 2

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

