A wintry mix will be present Friday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we have wintry weather in the forecast. We have a 40% chance of mixed precipitation. We are mainly anticipating snow with this event.

However, accumulations look to be light. Up to an inch of snow will be possible today, but most people will see less than that.

Friday, we will have a high of 38 with cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 15 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 60 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 34 with clear skies.

Sunday, strong winds will exist. We will see wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Sunday, we will have a high of 68 with generally sunny skies. Monday, we will have a high of 73 with strong winds continuing.

