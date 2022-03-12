Active Wichita Co. COVID cases hit lowest point since summer 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - COVID cases continue to fall in Wichita County.

On Friday, March 11, the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported just 17 active cases, the lowest number since the summer of 2020.

With such a low number of active cases, Wichita County Assistant Health Director Amy Fagan said her staff can spend more time focusing on other aspects of public health not related to contact tracing.

“We’re excited, you know, at this point to be down in COVID numbers so that we can start doing other public health work again that we haven’t gotten to do during this kind of natural ebbs and flows of COVID,” Fagan said.

Fagan added that if cases continue to remain low, COVID will be at a manageable level in Wichita County.

