Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Active Wichita Co. COVID cases hit lowest point since summer 2020

By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - COVID cases continue to fall in Wichita County.

On Friday, March 11, the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported just 17 active cases, the lowest number since the summer of 2020.

With such a low number of active cases, Wichita County Assistant Health Director Amy Fagan said her staff can spend more time focusing on other aspects of public health not related to contact tracing.

“We’re excited, you know, at this point to be down in COVID numbers so that we can start doing other public health work again that we haven’t gotten to do during this kind of natural ebbs and flows of COVID,” Fagan said.

Fagan added that if cases continue to remain low, COVID will be at a manageable level in Wichita County.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The selections will now be sent to a graphic design company, which will develop final logos and...
WFISD releases colors, next steps for new high schools
WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
resident can donate food scraps for fresh eggs.
Vernon man fights inflation with backyard farm
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

.
Wichita County LEC in need of detention officers
The expired shots will now have to be put into medical waste.
MSU Texas tosses 360 expired Pfizer vaccines
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts continue in Wichita Falls
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts continue in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
WFPD: Riding electric scooters drunk could still mean a DWI