Crawfish, Cannons, Live Music, Run, and Family Fun

FORT BELKNAP, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

In this episode, we are highlighting the Sixth Annual Crawfish and Cannons and the Second Annual Goodnight-Loving Run 5K, 10K and Half-Marathon. The event will take place on Saturday, April 9, at Fort Belknap, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Graham and presented by the title sponsors Mercer Company and De La Cruz and Reddell Attorneys at Law.

“We are going to have crawfish, a Bloody Mary bar, wine tasting, it’s going to be incredible,” Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager Casyn Smith said. “We are kicking off the day with the Goodnight-Loving Run, at about 10:30 a.m. we are going to open our gates for Crawfish and Cannons, at 11 a.m. our Texas Forts Wine Trail Festival opens and that is going to be so much fun!”

The event will include a live crawfish boil, cannon firing by the hour, the Texas Forts Trail Wine festival, armadillo races, children’s activities, farmer’s market vendors, and live performances by Shane Smith & the Saints, and William Clark Green.

Go to their website for more information, and to get your tickets for the event before they sell out: https://crawfishandcannons.com/

Full Schedule of Events:

8:30 AM - Half-Marathon Starts

9:30 AM - 10K Starts

10:00 AM - 5K Starts

10:30 AM - Crawfish and Cannons Gates Open

11:00 AM - Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival

11:00 AM - Armadillo Races

11:30 AM - Race Awards Ceremony

11:30 AM - Crawfish Service Begins

12:00 PM - Shane Smith & The Saints

2:00 PM - William Clark Green

4:00 PM - Event Ends

“It is a great event for everyone to come out and take in the history of Fort Belknap and all that this event provides, from the food, to the music, the wine, everything,” Graham Economic Development Executive Director Grant Ingram said.

Cannons, Crawfish, Run (Graham CVB)

If you have not already booked your accommodations check out the website for a full list of recommendations: https://visitgrahamtexas.com/where-to-stay/

For more information you can contact the Graham Chamber of Commerce at cvb@grahamtexas.org, call 940-549-0401 or visit their website: https://visitgrahamtexas.com/

Follow our News Channel 6 City Guide page: City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 for more updates and events in the community! For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide - contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or 940-757-0691. Tune into #CityGuide in the mornings during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.