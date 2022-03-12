Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts continue in Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is encouraging residents to give them a call if you see any suspicious activity that you think could be a theft in progress.

This comes as the police department has received more reports of thefts and attempted thefts of catalytic converters in the Wichita Falls area. News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint spoke with law enforcement for more information.

A catalytic converter theft was caught on camera on Jan. 28.

Officers said they are predominately being taken from parking lots of businesses and schools.

If the criminal offense is in progress, WFPD is asking you to call 911. However, you can also call WFPD’s non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000 to check suspicious activity.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The selections will now be sent to a graphic design company, which will develop final logos and...
WFISD releases colors, next steps for new high schools
WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
resident can donate food scraps for fresh eggs.
Vernon man fights inflation with backyard farm
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

.
Wichita County LEC in need of detention officers
The expired shots will now have to be put into medical waste.
MSU Texas tosses 360 expired Pfizer vaccines
Health district staff can spend more time focusing on other aspects of public health not...
Active Wichita Co. COVID cases hit lowest point since summer 2020
Wichita Falls
WFPD: Riding electric scooters drunk could still mean a DWI