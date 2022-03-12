Email City Guide
WFPD: Riding electric scooters drunk could still mean a DWI

If you don’t use them with care, here’s what could happen.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scooters will be here in downtown Wichita Falls shortly. With the arrival of the fun mobilized vehicles, there’s something everyone should know about riding them.

Riding one could be considered the same as driving a vehicle, and if you decide to ride a scooter intoxicated thinking it will be fun, then there’s a consequence you could pay. You could be charged with a DWI. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper explained why.

“With the law saying that any motorized vehicle, if you’re driving intoxicated, could be charged with DWI, it could be interpreted the same way here,” Eipper said. “We could make that arrest it would be up to the district attorney’s office here whether they would want to prosecute something like that.”

The best thing to do is to ride them while sober and follow the rules like you would while driving a vehicle.

