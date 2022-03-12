Email City Guide
Tomoe Gozen is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a dog named Tomoe Gozen. She’s an 8-month-old Heeler and pit mix who is active, curious and sweet.

There is a $125 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

