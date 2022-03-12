WATCH: Severe Weather Week at News Channel 6
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out how the First Alert 6 Weather team forecasts and prepares for severe weather.
First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson, First Alert Meteorologist Garrett James and Mason Brighton also hosted a Facebook live after the Severe Weather Week finale on Friday:
SEVERE WEATHER WEEK COVERAGE:
- How severe weather forms
- First Alert Weather Days
- Tracking dangerous storms
- Comanche Nation Entertainment First Alert Tracker
