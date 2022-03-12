Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County LEC in need of detention officers

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deputies in the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are still in need of 20 additional detention officers to work in the county’s new law enforcement center.

The Texas Commission on jail standards requires the county to have a certain amount of staff per inmate in the jail. The inmate population is right at over 500, causing current staff to work overtime or the county having to pull resources from other divisions.

“It’s not an easy job. We do a lot of training for our detention people, we want them to be at their best at all times, we want them to realize that it is a very important job,” Deputy Melvin Joyner, with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, said.

There will be another job fair, this time hosted at Region Nine, coming up in just a few weeks. Those interested are welcome to stop by the sheriff’s office and they will be happy to answer questions or even help you fill out an application.

For more information, visit the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office website.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The selections will now be sent to a graphic design company, which will develop final logos and...
WFISD releases colors, next steps for new high schools
WFISD sent out a rough draft of what new mascots might look like. Final versions are expected...
WFISD confirms mascots for new high schools
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
resident can donate food scraps for fresh eggs.
Vernon man fights inflation with backyard farm
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

The expired shots will now have to be put into medical waste.
MSU Texas tosses 360 expired Pfizer vaccines
Health district staff can spend more time focusing on other aspects of public health not...
Active Wichita Co. COVID cases hit lowest point since summer 2020
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts continue in Wichita Falls
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts continue in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
WFPD: Riding electric scooters drunk could still mean a DWI