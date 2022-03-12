Wichita County LEC in need of detention officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deputies in the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are still in need of 20 additional detention officers to work in the county’s new law enforcement center.

The Texas Commission on jail standards requires the county to have a certain amount of staff per inmate in the jail. The inmate population is right at over 500, causing current staff to work overtime or the county having to pull resources from other divisions.

“It’s not an easy job. We do a lot of training for our detention people, we want them to be at their best at all times, we want them to realize that it is a very important job,” Deputy Melvin Joyner, with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, said.

There will be another job fair, this time hosted at Region Nine, coming up in just a few weeks. Those interested are welcome to stop by the sheriff’s office and they will be happy to answer questions or even help you fill out an application.

For more information, visit the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office website.

